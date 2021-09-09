Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $22.81. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 16,741 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Also, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,049,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 621,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 216,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

