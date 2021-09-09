Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.16 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $45.13 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00133521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00198907 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.32 or 0.07160353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,188.72 or 0.99938238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00754987 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

