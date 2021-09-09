Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.08

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.08 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17.70 ($0.23). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.20 ($0.24), with a volume of 1,669,940 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Pendragon in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Pendragon from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 27 ($0.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Pendragon alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £263.46 million and a P/E ratio of -10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.