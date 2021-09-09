Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$43.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.69.

TSE PPL opened at C$39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.42. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$41.67. The company has a market cap of C$21.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

