Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPL. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.86.

Shares of PPL stock traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$38.88. The company had a trading volume of 684,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,041. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

