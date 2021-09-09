Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 110.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Pembina Pipeline worth $38,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

