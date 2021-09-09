Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.
Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 110.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.
Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
