PCHAIN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.44 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00180532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.00735592 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.