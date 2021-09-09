Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $105.00

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 87710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.59).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.79.

In related news, insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl purchased 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £528,000 ($689,835.38).

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

