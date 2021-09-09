Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $336.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.43.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of PH traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.68. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,785. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.54.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 538,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,275,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 504.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

