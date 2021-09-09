Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New C$44.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRRWF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Shares of PRRWF stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.01.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

