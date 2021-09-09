Parallel Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $236.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.37 and a 200-day moving average of $287.85. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -159.46 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,430 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,975. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

