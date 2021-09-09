Parallel Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $115.71 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

