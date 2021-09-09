Parallel Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.39.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

