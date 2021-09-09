Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,434. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

