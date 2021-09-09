Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

APH opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

