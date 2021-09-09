Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $344,882.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000508 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,448,769 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.