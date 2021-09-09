Papp L Roy & Associates Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,698 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after acquiring an additional 364,125 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $4.61 on Thursday, reaching $149.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

