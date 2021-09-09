Papp L Roy & Associates Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,879,000 after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,965. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

