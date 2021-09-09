Papp L Roy & Associates Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.56. 65,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,051. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.37. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.60.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.