Papp L Roy & Associates Has $13.15 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.19 on Thursday, hitting $2,881.01. 16,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,814. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,693.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2,403.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

