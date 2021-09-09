Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 1,377 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.9% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $465.99. The company had a trading volume of 45,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,745. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $465.83. The stock has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.56 and its 200 day moving average is $388.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

