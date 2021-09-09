Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 2,817 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

RTX stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

