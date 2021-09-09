Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.580 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $463.69.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $465.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $470.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,684 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

