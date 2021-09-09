Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 1,500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark D. Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $466.50. The stock had a trading volume of 923,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,073. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of -90.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $470.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

