Page Arthur B Trims Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Page Arthur B lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Fortive were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fortive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTV traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.76. 27,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,048. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

