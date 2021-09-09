Page Arthur B Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Page Arthur B grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.0% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 60.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,645. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

