Page Arthur B Purchases 299 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Page Arthur B grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 2.9% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.71. 66,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,369. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.06.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

