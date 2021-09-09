Page Arthur B Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Page Arthur B raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $223,000. Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 51,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 208,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 98.7% during the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $216,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,518. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.