OriginTrail Hits Market Capitalization of $136.10 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $136.10 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00060359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00166186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,303,945 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

