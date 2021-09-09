Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $753,008.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00062278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00134692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00191485 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.09 or 0.07403248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.89 or 0.99001228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.01 or 0.00767245 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

