Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,307 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Organogenesis worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGO opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

