Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 21.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

ORC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.60%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

