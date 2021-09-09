Orbs Market Cap Reaches $331.48 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $331.48 million and $130.55 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00171906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044292 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

