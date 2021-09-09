OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.12

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $30,861.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00062278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00134692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00191485 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.09 or 0.07403248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.89 or 0.99001228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.01 or 0.00767245 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

