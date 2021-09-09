Oppenheimer Weighs in on Monro, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Monro in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after buying an additional 224,634 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth about $14,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth about $10,877,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after buying an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,057,000 after buying an additional 106,211 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

