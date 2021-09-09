OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.51 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001653 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $60.23 million and $5.51 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00062313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00132427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00189489 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.04 or 0.07428013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,350.02 or 1.00462436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.68 or 0.00768759 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

