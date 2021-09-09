Open Predict Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $689.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $140,218.17 and $689.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00062447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00175093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.75 or 0.00737433 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.