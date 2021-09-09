Open Governance Token Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $1.57 million and $73,665.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000938 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00171215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.95 or 0.00724257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00043266 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

