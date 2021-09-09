Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONXXF opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Ontex Group has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

Ontex Group Company Profile

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

