Olyseum (OLY) Price Tops $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Olyseum has a market cap of $18.53 million and approximately $96,760.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Olyseum has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00065170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00132458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00191651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,524.86 or 1.00136635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.91 or 0.07259594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.49 or 0.00838301 BTC.

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,589,650 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

