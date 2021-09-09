Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $299.73 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $304.22. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

