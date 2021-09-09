Oikos 1-Day Volume Hits $7,159.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $7,159.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00062959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00134022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00193777 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.24 or 0.07384785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,149.93 or 0.99556984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.96 or 0.00778673 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 189,061,308 coins and its circulating supply is 179,038,267 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.