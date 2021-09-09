Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OVBC stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $132.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

