Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
OVBC stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $132.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $32.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
