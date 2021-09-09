Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Noble Financial began coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of OCGN opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 4.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,591 shares in the company, valued at $536,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Potti sold 68,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $604,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,771 shares of company stock worth $1,226,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 278.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth approximately $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ocugen by 431.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

