O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $26.04 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 649,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.21. 87,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,754. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

