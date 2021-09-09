O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,380,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598,913 shares during the quarter. The Kroger comprises 1.1% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $52,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Kroger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in The Kroger by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 234,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,053,645. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.28.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

