O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 136,973 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,973 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $42,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.49. 38,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.22.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

