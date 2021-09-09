Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 121.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NUWE stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 206.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

