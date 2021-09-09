Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.42.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.09. 150,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.