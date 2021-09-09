NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get NOW alerts:

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,229. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $799.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.